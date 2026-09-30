Kremlin: Talks ongoing for transfer of S-400s

MOSCOW

In this file photo, Russian S-400 system is displayed at the exposition field in Kubinka Patriot Park.

The Kremlin said on Sept. 30 that contacts were ongoing over the possible deployment of Türkiye’s Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to a third country, a move that could potentially pave the way for Ankara’s return to the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions were continuing over the possible relocation of the S-400 systems to another country.



“Work is ongoing and the necessary contacts are being maintained,” Peskov told reporters.



His remarks came days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sept. 26 that Moscow could approve the transfer of the S-400 systems to a third country under certain conditions.



Lavrov said Russia could give its consent if the recipient country maintained friendly relations with Moscow and assumed responsibility for servicing and maintaining the systems.



He added that Moscow would be prepared to authorize the transfer should such a request be formally submitted.



Türkiye acquired the Russian S-400 systems in 2019, a move that prompted Washington to remove Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program and impose sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).



The United States has signaled greater openness in 2026 toward Türkiye’s potential return to the F-35 program, but a possible transfer of the S-400 systems to another country could be among the conditions involved in resolving the dispute.



Last week, U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said on Sept. 23 that resolving the legal and regulatory issues surrounding Türkiye’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system will take time.



“The U.S. Congress is doing a great job. They have so many constituencies that they have to respect,” Barrack said in New York.