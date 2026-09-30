Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

FRANKFURT

Hells Angels members in Giessen, Germany, on 12 October 2016. (AP Photo)

Police launched raids against a biker gang in Germany and three other European countries on Sept. 30, law enforcement officials said, with media reporting the operation targeted the Hells Angels group.

The raids targeted more than 100 locations in Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, involved more than 1,000 officers and began early on Sept. 30, German police said.

“Fourteen arrest warrants and asset seizures totaling around 48.6 million euros [$55 million] are being executed,” said police in Duisburg.

“The investigations are directed against a total of 71 suspects, including those responsible for a money laundering network operating across Germany and Europe, as well as highranking members of a biker gang,” the police statement said.

Police said those targeted are suspected of “forming a criminal organization, extortion, gang-related and commercial fraud and money laundering.”

According to Bild, the investigation has been underway for more than four years and began following a shooting in Duisburg in May 2022.