Services producer prices rise 2.87 pct in August

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s services producer price index rose 2.87 percent month-on-month and 33.29 percent year-on-year in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 30.

All six main service groups recorded price increases on both a monthly and annual basis.

The index increased 32.66 percent from the end of 2025, while the 12-month average rise stood at 34.46 percent.

Transportation and storage recorded the largest increases among the six main service groups, with prices up 40.07 percent annually and 3.99 percent from July.

Annual increases reached 32.79 percent in professional, scientific and technical services, 30.44 percent in administrative and support services and 28.69 percent in information and communication.

Accommodation and food services prices rose 27.53 percent from a year earlier, while real estate services posted the smallest annual increase at 21.71 percent.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 3.03 percent in administrative and support services, 2.77 percent in real estate, 2.31 percent in information and communication and 2.27 percent in accommodation and food services.

Professional, scientific and technical services recorded the smallest monthly rise, at 0.65 percent.