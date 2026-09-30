Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

ANKARA
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

Saudi Arabia Flag (AA Photo)

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have approved a reciprocal visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports, allowing eligible citizens to travel between the two countries without obtaining a visa.

The Saudi cabinet approved the agreement during a meeting in Riyadh chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sept. 29, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Türkiye had approved the deal in June, with the presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on June 13.

The agreement was signed on May 6 in Ankara after a meeting of the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Coordination Council. Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan signed the agreement.

The arrangement is intended to facilitate travel between the two countries, although it applies only to diplomatic and special passport holders and does not cover ordinary passport holders.

Under the agreement, eligible travelers will not need visas to enter, transit through, leave or make temporary stays in the other country. Visa-free stays will be permitted for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

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