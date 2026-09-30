Spain caps gas tariff rises, extends fuel tax cuts

Spain caps gas tariff rises, extends fuel tax cuts

MADRID
Spain caps gas tariff rises, extends fuel tax cuts

Spain approved a third energy relief package on Sept. 29, limiting regulated gas tariff increases and extending fuel tax cuts until year-end to ease the economic impact of the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said the combined cost of the government’s three packages had exceeded 12 billion euros.

The latest measures will limit October’s regulated gas tariff increase to about 15 percent, compared with more than 45 percent without intervention, according to the government. More than 3 million consumers use the tariff.

The price of a butane cylinder will also be capped at 19.55 euros until June 30, 2027.

Tax reductions on gasoline and diesel will amount to 20 euro cents per liter in October, 13 cents in November and six cents in December. A safeguard clause allows the cuts to return to as much as 20 cents, depending on fuel prices.

A separate diesel subsidy of 20 cents per liter for farmers and livestock producers will continue through the end of the year. The package also extends support for fishing businesses and professional road transport, while introducing aid of 15,000 euros per diesel locomotive for rail freight operators.

Cuerpo said the measures would extend and adapt support for households and businesses as geopolitical risks continued to affect energy prices.

The decree also raises minimum winter storage requirements for liquefied natural gas and strengthens a system for certifying energy savings.

Farm groups COAG and Unión de Uniones said the measures were insufficient and announced plans to hold protests.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Korea leader urges Pyongyang dialogue

South Korea leader urges Pyongyang dialogue
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea leader urges Pyongyang dialogue

    South Korea leader urges Pyongyang dialogue

  2. Jet-powered drones outpace Ukrainian defenses

    Jet-powered drones outpace Ukrainian defenses

  3. Woman in hospital after failed execution in Tennessee

    Woman in hospital after failed execution in Tennessee

  4. Bolivia arrests attorney general accused of cartel ties

    Bolivia arrests attorney general accused of cartel ties

  5. Japan tightens rules for foreigners wanting residency

    Japan tightens rules for foreigners wanting residency
Recommended
Ex-SPK chief Gönül defends oversight under his watch

Ex-SPK chief Gönül defends oversight under his watch
Turkish military vehicle maker Otokar signs $1.47 billion armored vehicle export deal

Turkish military vehicle maker Otokar signs $1.47 billion armored vehicle export deal
Türkiye’s capital markets regulator approves interim payments to investors in funds under liquidation

Türkiye’s capital markets regulator approves interim payments to investors in funds under liquidation
Blast at Syrian gas pipeline, power stations hit

Blast at Syrian gas pipeline, power stations hit
Google restricts access to new AI model over safety concerns

Google restricts access to new AI model over safety concerns
Japan’s business sentiments are up for sixth straight month

Japan’s business sentiments are up for sixth straight month
Trump unveils $200 billion in US energy investments by South Korea

Trump unveils $200 billion in US energy investments by South Korea
WORLD South Korea leader urges Pyongyang dialogue

South Korea leader urges Pyongyang dialogue

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged North Korea on Octç 1 to return to dialogue, a day after Seoul’s military demanded an apology over a blast in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that severely injured three South Korean soldiers.
ECONOMY Ex-SPK chief Gönül defends oversight under his watch

Ex-SPK chief Gönül defends oversight under his watch

İbrahim Ömer Gönül, who served as chairman of the Capital Markets Board (SPK) between April 2022 and April 2026, said the regulator carried out the necessary inspections during his tenure
SPORTS Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
﻿