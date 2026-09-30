US Supreme Court lifts limits on third-country deportations

WASHINGTON, DC

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 29 lifted restrictions on the deportations of immigrants to countries that are not their own, while agreeing to hear the issue on its merits in December.



The conservative-dominated high court granted an emergency request by the Trump administration to suspend a lower court ruling that restricted, but did not outright ban, so-called “third-country removals.”



The lower court had said people targeted with deportation must be given effective notice ahead of time about where they are being sent to allow them to raise concerns about potential persecution.



The three liberal justices on the nine-member bench said they would not have granted the administration’s request.



President Donald Trump campaigned on promises to expel millions of undocumented migrants from the United States and has taken several actions aimed at speeding up deportations since returning to the White House in 2025.



The Trump administration has defended third-country deportations as necessary since the home nations of some of those who are targeted for removal sometimes refuse to accept them.



In a brief to the Supreme Court, opponents of lifting the restrictions argued that the lower court ruling did not fully block all third-country deportations, “it simply requires them to do so lawfully.”



According to an investigation published last week, the United States has deported more than 25,000 people under secretive agreements with 35 countries to take migrants with no ties to those nations.