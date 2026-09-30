Deadly Russian attacks on Ukraine hit Kiev power supply

KIEV

Ukraine's air defences are seen in action during a missile and drone strike on Kyiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine early on September 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Russian strikes killed four in and around Ukraine’s capital on Sept. 30, the authorities said, in a barrage of attacks which hit the city’s energy infrastructure and cut power.



Heavy explosions rang out across Kiev throughout a night of almost continuous air alerts warning people to take cover in bomb shelters from ballistic and cruise missiles backed up by drones.



Kiev, home to some 3 million people, has faced several nights of sustained aerial barrages, as well as increasing daytime strikes in an escalation of the more than four-and-a-half-year-long war.



In Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had conducted “a massive missile and drone strike” on Kiev and the surrounding region that targeted the power infrastructure.



Ukraine’s main energy provider DTEK confirmed that the grid was damaged and supplies were affected.



“DTEK’s power engineers managed to quickly restore electricity to 8,000 households,” the company said in a statement, calling it “another difficult night for the capital.”



Strikes on Sept. 30 hit residential buildings and businesses, sparking fires and widespread damage to property and cars, the authorities said.



City mayor Vitali Klitschko said a driver at local utility firm KievTeploEnergo was killed when a warehouse was hit, while two others were killed elsewhere.



The emergency services said a child was found dead under the rubble of a residential building that was destroyed in the wider Kiev region.



Russia has been deploying newer jet-powered drones that move faster and are harder to intercept than the traditional models, which are based on Iranian Shaheds.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sept. 29 said he was “alarmed” by the scale of the escalating daily attacks in Ukraine and civilian casualties on both sides.