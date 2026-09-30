Iran tells US public that Trump’s war has failed

TEHRAN

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard spokesman Gen. Hossein Mohebbi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has urged Americans in a message ahead of U.S. midterm elections to take to the streets and rally against Donald Trump, claiming the U.S. president’s war in the Middle East has failed.

The message was laid out on Sept. 29 in a 25-page open letter to the American public, calling on U.S. voters to oppose Washington’s support for Israel and its involvement in overseas conflicts.

The letter also argued that Iran and the United States could coexist if Washington were to fundamentally alter its foreign policy toward Tehran.

It accused Trump of deliberately obscuring what it described as the “peaceful nature” of Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel regards as an existential threat, while also downplaying the effectiveness of Tehran’s blockade of Gulf oil shipments.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said he did not expect the letter to prompt any change in the U.S. administration’s conduct just weeks before the elections, but suggested that its message could nevertheless reach American voters.

Mohebbi said that the only way for the war in Iran to end is for Washington to admit defeat and leave.

Later, in remarks to The Associated Press, Mohebbi urged Americans to reconsider their leadership and take to the streets and protest Trump’s policies to denounce what he called the U.S. government’s warmongering policies.

He accused the United States of using Iran’s nuclear program as a ruse to “plunder Iran’s wealth” and to turn the country “back into a colony.”

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities said on Sept. 29 they received the official U.S. response to their proposal to end the Middle East war, days after rejected the plan.