Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

ISTANBUL
Office rents in Istanbul rise 13 percent

Prime office rents in Istanbul increased by 13 percent year over year, reaching $52 per square meter per month, according to a Cushman & Wakefield’s report.

Persistently low vacancy rates in the Central Business District (CBD) and the limited supply of prime office space remain the key factors supporting rental stability, it said.

“In particular, sustained demand for high-quality office buildings with strong transportation links and international-standard specifications has driven prime rents above their previous level,” the report added.

The total stock of Grade A office space has been updated to 7.66 million square meters, the report said.

Monthly prime office rents in Ankara rose 25 percent year-on-year to $25 per square meter, while the increase in İzmir was 10 percent to $22 per square meter.

The retail sector demonstrated resilience during the first half of 2026 despite pressure on consumer purchasing power and elevated operating costs, said the report.

International brands continued to show interest in the Turkish market in the first half of 2026, with new market entries primarily concentrated in high-quality shopping centers in Istanbul, it noted.

Brands across various categories entered the market by opening their first stores, while existing players strengthened their presence through next -generation store formats and flagship concepts, according to the report.

Türkiye,

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