Türkiye to hand over key base to Iraq: Defense Ministry

ANKARA

Turkish Defense Ministry building (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry has announced a phased handover of the Bashika-Zilkan military base to Iraq following an agreement between Ankara and Baghdad.

“[The compound] will be gradually handed over to Iraqi authorities in accordance with an agreed mechanism and timeline, within the framework of the progress achieved by the central Iraqi government’s security implementations in Sinjar,” local media quoted ministry officials as saying during a weekly briefing on Oct. 1.

The decision was taken during a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meetings. Iraq had announced that all banned armed groups, including PKK, will be expelled from Sinjar, as part of Baghdad’s efforts to establish security across the country.

Türkiye has been using the Bashika-Zilkan base since 2015 within the scope of the fight against ISIL upon the request of the Iraqi authorities.

“We welcome the recent steps taken by the central Iraqi government to establish state authority in Sinjar. We evaluate that these steps will contribute to the normalization of the region, as well as to the creation of an environment of safety, stability and a terror-free region,” the defense officials said.

Türkiye will continue to stand with Iraq in its efforts to establish security and peace, they said, informing that the two countries are planned to take further steps for deepening security cooperation.

“Within the framework of bilateral agreements, we will continue to provide support to the Iraqi Armed Forces in the areas of increasing military capacity, sharing experience and expertise in countering terrorism, military training and defense industry cooperation,” they stated.





Greece’s plan to lay cable under sea



The ministry also commented on Greece and Greek Cyprus’ plans to lay electricity cable under the Mediterranean Sea.

“In accordance with international law, any cable or pipe-laying activities, as well as scientific research activities to be conducted within our continental shelf, must be coordinated in advance with our country as the coastal state,” the ministry said.

It also reiterated that Türkiye will not allow any unauthorized activities within the Turkish continental shelf, which was shaped through a maritime delimitation agreement between Türkiye and Libya in 2019.

The ministry also urged Greece and Greek Cyprus to avoid provocation actions that would undermine security conditions in the island.





Türkiye to supply cargo planes from UK



The ministry also announced that Ankara and London have signed an agreement for the former’s supply of 12 C-130 cargo planes.

“In line with the agreed timetable, it is aimed to gradually bring the aircraft to our country following the ongoing maintenance activities in the United Kingdom. Within this scope, the delivery of the first two aircraft is planned for December,” the officials announced.