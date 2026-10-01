Türkiye issues NAVTEX for Turkish Cyprus pipeline project

Türkiye issues NAVTEX for Turkish Cyprus pipeline project

ANKARA
Türkiye issues NAVTEX for Turkish Cyprus pipeline project

This photo shows Turkish seismic research vessel Oruç Reis. (AA Photo)

Türkiye has issued a new navigational warning covering parts of the Eastern Mediterranean, as its research vessel Oruç Reis prepares to conduct surveys related to a planned undersea natural gas pipeline linking southern Türkiye with Turkish Cyprus.

NAVTEX 0953/26, issued by the Antalya hydrographic station, covers waters extending from Türkiye’s southern coastline toward Turkish Cyprus and will remain in force from Oct. 1 through Oct. 25.

Oruç Reis is expected to carry out preparatory survey work for the pipeline project, accompanied by the vessels Denar Pathfinder, Denar Echo and Kırıcı.

The research vessel was also deployed last year as part of Türkiye’s offshore drilling operations in Somalia. Ahead of the latest survey, Oruç Reis docked at Taşucu Port in the southern province of Mersin on July 19 for final preparations.

The planned pipeline will span 101 kilometers, including 97 kilometers of subsea infrastructure and a four-kilometer section on land.

It will link Anamur in Mersin province with Teknecik, located east of Kyrenia in Turkish Cyprus, and will be capable of transporting natural gas in both directions.

The project is scheduled to become operational in 2028, with construction-related activities already underway.

Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus signed a memorandum of understanding on July 10 to launch the pipeline project, describing a major step toward bolstering the Turkish Cypriot administration’s long-term energy security.

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