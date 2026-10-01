Bolat, US Trade Representative discuss expanding bilateral trade

NEW YORK

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat (R) met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (L). (DHA Photo)

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.

In a statement posted on social media, Bolat said the two officials held a comprehensive review of economic and trade ties between Türkiye and the United States.

Bolat said bilateral trade volume is expected to reach between $42 billion and $43 billion by the end of this year.

The two sides discussed removing barriers to trade, making better use of existing economic potential and increasing mutual investments as part of efforts to raise bilateral trade volume to $50 billion by the end of 2028, according to the minister.

The meeting also focused on cooperation opportunities in sectors expected to offer new growth potential in the coming years, including energy, defense industries and the digital economy.

Türkiye remains committed to advancing trade and economic relations with the United States on the basis of mutual benefit, Bolat said.

Bolat also met with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Mr. Maros Šefcovic.

“We discussed our shared determination to further advance our economic and trade relations,” said Bolat in post on X.