T24 news site shut down over ‘LGBT propaganda’

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court ordered the closure of the website and social media accounts of T24, a leading independent digital news website, citing its “LGBT propaganda,” authorities announced on Sept. 30.

The prosecution cited the publication of “118 reports deemed to constitute LGBT propaganda” over the past year as the grounds for the decision.

The decision was made as part of the “My Family is Safe” operation, it said.

The operation launched on Sept. 13 and targeted LGBT community, activists and some venues.

Access to the social media accounts of organizations, think tanks and university student clubs active in the field of LGBT rights was also blocked, with warrants issued for 162 people.

In its ruling, the court justified the move on grounds T24 published “content aimed at weakening the Turkish family structure.”

In a report published on its website, T24 said the shutdown order, imposed through an access-blocking measure, was formally notified to the outlet by the Cyber Security Directorate via email in the evening on Sept. 30.

The outlet, which is headquartered in Istanbul with another office in the capital Ankara and a staff of 40, also said that a social media campaign had been launched against it.

The closure drew condemnation from a dozen Turkish journalists’ associations and the main opposition New Party.

İts leader Özgür Özel denounced the move as “repression.”

The 12 Turkish journalists’ associations called for reversion of the decision.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek earlier said the “My Family is Safe” operation was launched as part of the government’s “Decade of the Family” initiative which is aimed at “protecting our children, the institution of the family and social order.”