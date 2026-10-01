Careless smoking causes 1,803 Istanbul fires

Careless smoking causes 1,803 Istanbul fires

ISTANBUL
Careless smoking causes 1,803 Istanbul fires

Cigarettes caused 1,803 fires across Istanbul in the first eight months of the year, accounting for 9.8 percent of 18,321 cases, municipal fire department data shows.

Records indicate that 1,435 fires affected brush or trash, 302 damaged homes, 32 struck workplaces, 17 hit other buildings, 10 involved warehouses, and seven impacted vehicles. Fatih recorded the highest number with 223 cases, followed by Esenyurt with 194, Güngören with 121, Zeytinburnu with 95, Bayrampaşa with 78, and Pendik with 76, while Bağcılar, Beşiktaş, Adalar, Maltepe and Tuzla registered the lowest counts. Additional causes included matches, lighters, sparks, stoves, children, electrical wiring, transformers, irons and heaters.

Cigarette fires fell from 5,209 in 2021 to 3,460 in 2025. Crews kept a six-minute, 52-second response time, saving 8,291 people and 12,077 animals in 20,368 rescues. They handled 91,978 events: 48,660 non-fire, 24,997 medical.

Taner Kaboğlu, deputy chairman of the Turkish Fire Protection and Education Foundation, urged self-extinguishing cigarettes. “Cigarettes cause severe damage,” he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

    G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

  2. AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

    AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

  3. AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

    AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

  4. Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

    Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

  5. Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

    Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Recommended
AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout
AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis
Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest
Türkiye hails peace efforts in South Caucasus

Türkiye hails peace efforts in South Caucasus
New rail line to connect Ankara airport with train station

New rail line to connect Ankara airport with train station
AI usage among individuals, businesses in Türkiye doubles

AI usage among individuals, businesses in Türkiye doubles
Mine collapse kills five workers in western Türkiye

Mine collapse kills five workers in western Türkiye
WORLD Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Greece is set to receive U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Oct. 6-7 for talks expected to underscore the strength of bilateral ties and address key regional issues amid growing geopolitical tensions.
ECONOMY G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

The Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Oct. 2 to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves over four months to ease rising energy prices.
SPORTS Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
﻿