Bulk of Türkiye’s wind industry seeks new investment in three years

Bulk of Türkiye’s wind industry seeks new investment in three years

ANKARA
Bulk of Türkiye’s wind industry seeks new investment in three years

 

Nearly 70 percent of companies in Türkiye’s wind industry plan to make new investments within the next three years, according to an industry survey conducted by the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB).

Around 74 percent of respondents also intend to increase employment during the same period.

Capacity expansion is the leading area of planned investment.

Towers and internal tower components are the most common products, while blades and their subcomponents, foundation components, generators and power electronics are also among the main manufacturing categories. Electrical and mechanical systems, along with specialized components, are also produced in Türkiye.

Germany, Spain, Portugal and France are among the wind industry’s main export markets, while China is a significant destination outside Europe.

The sector consists of companies of different sizes and is integrated into international markets. Some 52 percent of respondents reported revenue of less than 500 million Turkish Liras from wind energy activities, while 39 percent were in the revenue category of 1 billion liras or more.

Regarding exports, 74 percent reported export revenue below 500 million liras, while 26 percent generated between 1 billion and 5 billion liras in export revenue.

Approximately 61 percent of the companies surveyed hold a valid investment incentive certificate, while about 39 percent operate a research and development center.

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