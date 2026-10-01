Google restricts access to new AI model over safety concerns

Google restricts access to new AI model over safety concerns

SAN FRANCISCO
Google restricts access to new AI model over safety concerns

The logo of the Google company is pictured in Beijing on September 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Google said it would withhold its most powerful artificial intelligence model from the public for now, releasing Gemini 4 Argon only to a vetted group of cybersecurity experts to avoid misuse by hackers.

"Safely releasing frontier capabilities at this level requires a phased approach," wrote Koray Kavukçuoğlu, Google's chief AI architect, in a blog post announcing the model.

Google said it is voluntarily giving the U.S. government early access to the model and will gather feedback from testers before making it widely available.

The cautious rollout mirrors the approach of rival Anthropic, which has kept its most advanced model, Claude Mythos Preview, restricted to a small number of trusted organizations.

Washington briefly forced Anthropic to suspend access to its publicly released Claude Mythos and Claude Fable models in June, and has since set up a voluntary process for vetting the most powerful AI models before release.

The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump hosted top tech executives, including Google chief Sundar Pichai and Anthropic's Dario Amodei, at the White House, where they signed a voluntary accord pledging to police the risks of their own AI systems.

Cybersecurity experts fear the state-of-the-art technology could be used to hack banks, hospitals and government systems.

Google said Argon excels at complex tasks in software engineering, legal and financial work and cyber defense, with a leading ability to find and fix critical software flaws.

Google said Argon is designed to refuse requests that could help carry out cyberattacks or develop chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

Artificial Intelligence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

    G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

  2. AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

    AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

  3. AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

    AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

  4. Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

    Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

  5. Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

    Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Recommended
G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Anthropics Dario Amodei: AIs most visible CEO and enigma

Anthropic's Dario Amodei: AI's most visible CEO and enigma
Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September

Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September
Türkiye’s broadband Internet subscribers surpass 100 Million

Türkiye’s broadband Internet subscribers surpass 100 Million
Türkiye, Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect

Türkiye, Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect
Turkish carrier Pegasus acquires Czech Airlines, Smartwings Group

Turkish carrier Pegasus acquires Czech Airlines, Smartwings Group
WORLD Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Greece is set to receive U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Oct. 6-7 for talks expected to underscore the strength of bilateral ties and address key regional issues amid growing geopolitical tensions.
ECONOMY G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

The Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Oct. 2 to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves over four months to ease rising energy prices.
SPORTS Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
﻿