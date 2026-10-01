Türkiye transfers management of 3 banks, 2 factoring firms to deposit insurance fund

Türkiye transfers management of 3 banks, 2 factoring firms to deposit insurance fund

ISTANBUL
Türkiye transfers management of 3 banks, 2 factoring firms to deposit insurance fund

Türkiye’s banking regulator decided on Sept. 30 to transfer the management of three investment banks and two factoring companies to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), following developments linked to an ongoing fund investigation.

The decisions cover Tera Investment Bank, Destek Investment Bank, Hedef Investment Bank, Destek Finance Factoring and Tera Finance Factoring, according to a statement from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The regulator said its board adopted the measures following assessments of recent developments related to the process publicly known as the “fund investigation.”

TMSF will exercise shareholder rights, excluding dividend rights, attached to certain shares in the three investment banks.

The board also ordered certain shares in the two factoring companies to be transferred within six months to individuals or legal entities meeting statutory requirements.

TMSF will exercise the voting rights attached to those shares during that period.

The three banks account for 0.22 percent of the banking sector’s total assets, while the two factoring companies represent 1.45 percent of total factoring sector assets, according to the regulator.

funds,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

    G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

  2. AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

    AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

  3. AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

    AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

  4. Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

    Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

  5. Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

    Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Recommended
G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Anthropics Dario Amodei: AIs most visible CEO and enigma

Anthropic's Dario Amodei: AI's most visible CEO and enigma
Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September

Türkiye’s auto market shrinks 24 percent in September
Türkiye’s broadband Internet subscribers surpass 100 Million

Türkiye’s broadband Internet subscribers surpass 100 Million
Türkiye, Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect

Türkiye, Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect
Turkish carrier Pegasus acquires Czech Airlines, Smartwings Group

Turkish carrier Pegasus acquires Czech Airlines, Smartwings Group
WORLD Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Greece is set to receive U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Oct. 6-7 for talks expected to underscore the strength of bilateral ties and address key regional issues amid growing geopolitical tensions.
ECONOMY G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

The Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Oct. 2 to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves over four months to ease rising energy prices.
SPORTS Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
﻿