Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

ISTANBUL

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.



For Vincenzo Montella’s side, the encounter presents an opportunity to steady the ship after opening its maiden campaign in League A with two consecutive defeats at home.



A 1-0 loss against France was followed by a 4-1 trashing by Italy on Sept. 28, putting pressure on Montella to soon deliver results.



The Italian coach is expected to lean heavily on the creative spark of Real Madrid star Arda Güler against Belgium, alongside the returning goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, who is available again after serving a suspension. Defenders Abdülkerim Bardakçı and Ferdi Kadıoğlu are also expected to return to the starting lineup.



“No, I believe in the work we are doing,” Montella said after the Italy match when asked about a possibility of resignation.



“Even when I had important opportunities, I did not leave. Our work here continues, and our belief in these players remains until the end.”



The Italian added that he was to blame.



“If you think we deserved more than what we achieved, you can blame me,” he said.



“But I will continue to stand behind my players. Just as we reached this point together, if such a situation were ever to arise, I would first speak with my players. But there is no such agenda.”



Belgium enters the fixture sitting second in the group under coach Mark van Bommel, boasting a dangerous core featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans.

However, the host comes into the match dealing with its own squad adjustments, missing key personnel including the suspended Diego Moreira.

Meanwhile, Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini said on Sept. 30 that the Azzurri were still defining themselves under new coach Roberto Mancini as they prepare to take on Zinedine Zidane’s France on Oct. 2.



“Even though we’re just starting out, what we’re aiming for is an identity. Mancini wants a team that tries to dominate the match, he also tells us to enjoy ourselves,” the 22-year-old Atalanta center-half told a press conference.



“The win against Türkiye gave us confidence that we are a strong team, that we have the ability to play good football and win,” said Scalvini, who started in central defense alongside Alessandro Bastoni for that match.



Italy failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup this summer after losing in the European playoff final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in late March.



And in the first match of his second stint, Mancini’s Italy fell 2–0 to Belgium in Rome last Friday, before bouncing back 4-1 against Türkiye.



“The senior players really help us younger ones and that’s very important, it shows the true spirit of Italy,” said Scalvini.