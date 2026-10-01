‘Game of Thrones’ movie to be released in 2029

LOS ANGELES

The original ‘Game of Thrones’ ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and became one of HBO’s most successful series.

The first movie set in the “Game of Thrones” universe will hit cinemas on June 6, 2029, with “Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest” set to bring the story of Westeros to the big screen for the first time.

Owen Harris, who has directed episodes of HBO’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” will direct the film from a screenplay by Beau Willimon, Variety reported.

The film will follow Aegon I Targaryen, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros centuries before the events of the original “Game of Thrones” series.

Aegon I has never appeared on screen, and the actor who will portray him has not yet been announced. The character was the first ruler to unite the kingdoms of Westeros under a single crown. He established the Iron Throne after conquering much of the continent with his sister-wives and queens, Visenya and Rhaenys.

The story of Aegon’s reign and the Targaryen dynasty was explored in George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the book that serves as the source material for HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”

The original “Game of Thrones” ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and became one of HBO’s most successful series. Its fictional world has since expanded through “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Harris also serves as an executive producer on “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and has directed several episodes of the series. Willimon previously served as showrunner of “House of Cards” and worked as a writer on “Andor.”