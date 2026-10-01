‘Game of Thrones’ movie to be released in 2029

‘Game of Thrones’ movie to be released in 2029

LOS ANGELES
‘Game of Thrones’ movie to be released in 2029

The original ‘Game of Thrones’ ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and became one of HBO’s most successful series.

The first movie set in the “Game of Thrones” universe will hit cinemas on June 6, 2029, with “Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest” set to bring the story of Westeros to the big screen for the first time.

Owen Harris, who has directed episodes of HBO’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” will direct the film from a screenplay by Beau Willimon, Variety reported.

The film will follow Aegon I Targaryen, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros centuries before the events of the original “Game of Thrones” series.

Aegon I has never appeared on screen, and the actor who will portray him has not yet been announced. The character was the first ruler to unite the kingdoms of Westeros under a single crown. He established the Iron Throne after conquering much of the continent with his sister-wives and queens, Visenya and Rhaenys.

The story of Aegon’s reign and the Targaryen dynasty was explored in George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the book that serves as the source material for HBO’s “House of the Dragon.”

The original “Game of Thrones” ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and became one of HBO’s most successful series. Its fictional world has since expanded through “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Harris also serves as an executive producer on “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and has directed several episodes of the series. Willimon previously served as showrunner of “House of Cards” and worked as a writer on “Andor.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

    G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

  2. AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

    AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

  3. AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

    AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

  4. Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

    Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

  5. Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

    Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Recommended
Kütahya Archaeology Museum opens with millenia-old artifacts

Kütahya Archaeology Museum opens with millenia-old artifacts
UK drops plan to charge foreigners for museums

UK drops plan to charge foreigners for museums
Endangered imperial eagle prepares to return to wild

Endangered imperial eagle prepares to return to wild
Türkiye to create digital archive of centuries-old Turkish music

Türkiye to create digital archive of centuries-old Turkish music
Historic church aims to join Cappadocia tourism route

Historic church aims to join Cappadocia tourism route
Ancient ruins may be submerged settlement in Van Lake

Ancient ruins may be submerged settlement in Van Lake
WORLD Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Greece is set to receive U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Oct. 6-7 for talks expected to underscore the strength of bilateral ties and address key regional issues amid growing geopolitical tensions.
ECONOMY G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

The Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Oct. 2 to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves over four months to ease rising energy prices.
SPORTS Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
﻿