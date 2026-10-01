Historic church aims to join Cappadocia tourism route

KAYSERİ

The restoration of the church, which will serve as the İncesu City Museum, was completed last year in line with its original form. (AA Photo)

The 190-year-old Aziz Eustathios Greek Church in the central province of Kayseri’s İncesu district, whose restoration was completed last year, is drawing attention with its wall paintings as works continue to include the historic building in the Cappadocia tourism destination.

Built in 1836, the Aziz Eustathios Greek Church features numerous paintings and remains on its interior walls and stands out as one of İncesu’s important historic and cultural heritage sites.

The three-aisled historic building with a vaulted roof was taken under restoration by the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality in 2021. Its load-bearing walls and structural fabric were strengthened using materials and techniques compatible with the original construction.

The stonework and frescoes, or wall paintings, inside the building were preserved, while scenes depicted in Karamanlıca, Turkish written in the Greek alphabet, as well as charitable foundation inscriptions, reliefs and carvings on the walls were conserved and brought to light.

The building, whose restoration was completed last year in line with its original form using archival photographs and documents, will serve as the İncesu City Museum.

More than 80 percent of the exhibition and arrangement work at the church has been completed. The building is planned to be included in the tourism destinations of the Cappadocia region, such as Avanos, Ürgüp and Göreme, located 45 to 50 kilometers from the district.

Tayfun Talaslı, head of the Historical Buildings and Museums Department at the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality’s Department of City History, Promotion and Tourism, told Anadolu Agency that the three-aisled, vaulted and rectangular-plan church is an example of classical Greek Orthodox architecture in Anatolia.

Talaslı said the building was used as a place of worship until the 1923 population exchange between Türkiye and Greece, after which it served different functions, including a military warehouse, archive, theater hall and vocational school.

Talaslı said restoration work, which began at the end of 2021 under a protocol signed between the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality and İncesu Municipality, was completed last year.

He stressed that the fundamental principle in the largely completed exhibition and arrangement work was not to damage the historic building. He said the walking platforms installed to allow visitors to examine the frescoes comfortably, as well as lighting fixtures and display units, were designed as an independent system standing on their own supports without making any contact with the building.

Planned to open soon

Talaslı stressed that great importance was attached to preserving the building’s original character and said: “When carrying out the restoration of the church, we used old photographs as a source. In particular, we proceeded with the project and implementation in line with art history reports prepared by taking into account the oral histories of people who lived here.”

Talaslı said they planned to complete the remaining work and open the museum to visitors soon.

“As the İncesu City Museum, we will create a museum on the ground floor of the building where we will present the town’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage. Visitors will be able to see the chronology of İncesu’s history, valuable people who grew up here, figures who left their mark on its history and its architectural structures,” Talaslı said .

“We will convey many of the town’s values to visitors, from the Kara Mustafa Pasha Complex to the Roman-era milestone that is one of its symbols. They will also be able to see examples of ceramics and other archaeological finds unearthed in Örenşehir. We will create a museum where visitors can learn about everything from the local gastronomy and population to the population exchange the town experienced in the past, its chronological development, whom the building was dedicated to, its flora and fauna, geological structure, agriculture and grapes.”