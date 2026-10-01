Endangered imperial eagle prepares to return to wild

ISTANBUL

One of the four eagles is scheduled for release after receiving a transmitter, whereas the others will live out their lives at the faculty. (AA Photo)

An endangered imperial eagle undergoing treatment for injuries at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Veterinary Medicine is preparing to return to the wild after completing its rehabilitation.



Four imperial eagles are currently being cared for at the faculty after sustaining injuries. Three underwent surgery for wing fractures but will remain at the faculty for life as they are no longer physically capable of flying in the wild. The fourth eagle has completed physical therapy and is expected to be released after being fitted with a transmitter.



The eagles are brought to the faculty after suffering injuries from various causes. Wing fractures are the most common problem, while leg injuries, systemic infections and the ingestion of foreign objects are also occasionally seen.



Wind turbines, collisions with buildings during bad weather, urbanization and shotgun injuries are among the main causes of wing injuries. Injuries caused by shotgun pellets are particularly difficult to treat, according to veterinarians.



When the birds arrive at the faculty, they first receive treatment to stabilize their general condition. Depending on their needs, they are given bandages, intravenous fluids and medication before undergoing surgery. Following surgery, they receive long-term care, rehabilitation and physical therapy.



Emine İrem Deveci, a research assistant at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Wildlife Diseases and Ecology, said the treatment process begins as soon as the animals arrive at the faculty.



“Wing bones are highly specialized because the wing is an extremely aerodynamic structure that enables birds to fly,” Deveci said, explaining that fractures can be particularly difficult to treat.



She said some injuries heal in ways that leave the bones heavier, reducing the birds’ chances of returning to the wild.



“When an animal cannot return to the wild, we effectively remove that animal from the natural population. This automatically means one fewer animal available to mate, fewer new offspring and a growing threat to the survival of the species,” Deveci said.



The three eagles that cannot return to the wild will remain at the faculty for the rest of their lives. They will continue to receive food and medical care while staff work to minimize their stress.



Of the four eagles currently at the faculty, three underwent surgery for wing fractures. Only one has completed rehabilitation to a level that will allow it to survive in the wild.



“The other cases unfortunately reached us too late, and complications can develop during treatment when cases are delayed,” Deveci said. “Their flight performance is not at the level we need, so they would not be able to survive in the wild.”



The rehabilitated eagle is expected to be released soon, depending on weather conditions. It will be ringed and fitted with a transmitter so that its adaptation to the wild can be monitored after its release.