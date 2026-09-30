Istanbul to host 4th Int’l Digital Film Festival

ISTANBUL

‘The Village of Ballet Dancers’ is among the films to be shown in the festival.

Film lovers will gather in Istanbul from Oct. 16 to 20 for the fourth edition of the International Digital Film Festival Istanbul (DFFI), which explores how the digital era influences cinema across various genres and storytelling styles.



Organized this year under the theme “Human-Centered Digital Transformation, Creativity and Shared Responsibility in Cinema,” the festival will explore the impact of digital transformation on filmmaking from ethical, aesthetic and creative perspectives.



The festival will center on the question, “Is a Common Future Possible?”



Short films by independent creators across the globe will compete at the festival, which drew entries from 27 nations. With the preliminary jury assessment complete, the list of finalists has now been revealed

The festival’s main competition categories will feature fiction, documentary, animation, experimental, AI-assisted, fashion film and video art productions.



The films will showcase examples of new storytelling possibilities brought to cinema by digital technologies.



The films include Brazil’s “Recife Tem Um Coraçao,” Türkiye’s “The Village of Ballet Dancers,” U.S. production “Railbound” in the AI-assisted category, Italy’s “Kiko’s Odyssey” and Germany’s “Ceremony.”



In the experimental category, Türkiye’s “Balerin,” Brazil’s “Trivakra” and Iran’s “The Myth of Sisyphus” are among the finalists. The fashion film finalists include the U.K.’s “Made In X,” the Georgia-Russia co-production “Venus” and Russia’s “To-ma – Zaberu.”



The festival program will include screenings of finalist and officially selected films, as well as talks and industry meetings.