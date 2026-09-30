‘Murad IV’ opera returns to stage with new interpretation

‘Murad IV’ opera returns to stage with new interpretation

İZMİR
‘Murad IV’ opera returns to stage with new interpretation

The three-act opera, with a libretto by Ahmet Turan Oflazoğlu, tells the story of Murad IV, who ruled from 1623 to 1640. (AA Photo)

Composer and conductor Okan DemirişoperaMurad IV,” which explores the life of Ottoman Sultan Murad IV, his struggle for power and the shifting balance of power within the palace, will meet audiences again in a new interpretation.


The İzmir State Opera and Ballet will stage the work, first performed in Istanbul in 1980, under the direction of Haldun Özörten.


The three-act opera, with a libretto by Ahmet Turan Oflazoğlu, tells the story of Murad IV, who ruled from 1623 to 1640. It focuses on his accession to the throne at a young age, power struggles within the palace, the influence of his mother Kösem Sultan and his efforts to establish his own authority.


Doğukan Özkan and Teyfik Rodos will portray Sultan Murad IV, while Eylem Demirhan and Derya Kırcalı Gürlük will play Kösem Sultan.

Costumes and set design part of the story


In the new production, costumes and sets are used not merely as visual elements but as part of the atmosphere and storytelling.


Costume designer Neslihan Gazal Erten and set designer Özgür Usta aim to make the characters’ emotional states and the dramatic structure of the work visible through color, texture and form.


The production also seeks to reflect emotions on stage while recreating settings such as the palace, streets and rooms, alongside the physical appearance of the period.


Director Haldun Özörten told state-run Anadolu Agency that the production focuses less on the victories of Murad IV during his 27-year life and more on his human emotions.


Özörten said Murad IV, like everyone else, had fears, adding that the new interpretation seeks to bring his fears, the pressure created by power, his relationship with his mother and his inner conflicts over the decisions he made to the stage rather than focusing primarily on his victories and reign.


Teyfik Rodos, who portrays Murad IV, said the sultan experienced many events during his short life.


“I tried to portray Murad IV’s fears, his sultanate, his wars, his inner unrest, his loves and affection, and finally his painful death,” Rodos said.


Derya Kırcalı Gürlük, who portrays Kösem Sultan, described her character as an intelligent, strategic and powerful woman, adding that playing such a strong character had been a challenging process.


“Murad IV” will return to the stage with its premiere on Oct. 1 at the Necdet Aydın Stage of the Bornova Culture and Arts Center as part of the İzmir State Opera and Ballet’s 45th artistic season.


The opera will also be performed on Oct. 3 and 5.

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