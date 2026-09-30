Filmekimi 2026 to be organized in four Turkish provinces

ISTANBUL

Among the highlights of the selection is ‘Fjord’ by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu.

The 2026 edition of Filmekimi will bring award-winning films from major international festivals and new works by acclaimed directors to audiences in four Turkish cities.



Filmekimi screenings will take place in Istanbul from Oct. 9 to 18, in Ankara from Oct. 15 to 18, and in Izmir and, for the first time, Mersin from Oct. 22 to 25.



The lineup includes “Fjord” by Cristian Mungiu, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as new films by directors including Pedro Almodovar, Lee Chang-dong, Asghar Farhadi, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Hirokazu Kore-eda, James Gray, Laszlo Nemes, Pawel Pawlikowski, Gregg Araki, Andrew Haigh, Martin McDonagh, Werner Herzog, Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Taika Waititi.



In Istanbul, screenings will be held at Atlas 1948, City’s CineWAM Nisantasi, Kadikoy Cinema and Paribu Art. Festival films will be shown in Ankara from Oct. 15 to 18 and in Izmir and Mersin from Oct. 22 to 25.



Among the highlights of the selection is Cristian Mungiu’s “Fjord.” Mungiu, who won his first Palme d’Or for “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” received the Cannes festival’s top prize for a second time, 19 years later, for “Fjord.”



Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Fatherland,” which shared the Best Director award at Cannes, Lukas Dhont’s “Coward,” which earned its star the Best Actor award, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Suddenly,” which brought its star the Best Actress award, will also be screened.



The lineup also includes Valeska Grisebach’s “Dreamed Adventure,” winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes; Sandra Wollner’s “Every Time,” winner of the Best Film award in the Un Certain Regard section; Louis Clichy’s animated film “Iron Child,” winner of the Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize; and “The Electric Love,” the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival.



Pedro Almodovar’s “A Bitter Christmas,” Asghar Farhadi’s “Crossing Lives,” starring Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Vincent Cassel and Pierre Niney, and James Gray’s “Paper Tiger,” starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, will also be screened.



Laszlo Nemes’ “Resistance,” focusing on the final days of Jean Moulin, Na Hong-jin’s science-fiction action thriller “Hope” and Gregg Araki’s first feature film in 12 years, “I Want Your Sex,” are also part of the program.



Other films include Anton Corbijn’s “The Book of Murder,” Andrew Haigh’s “A Long Winter,” Werner Herzog’s “Bucking Fastard,” Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Violette,” Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine” and Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Klara and the Sun.”



“Naza,” which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and won four awards, including the Special Jury Prize, will also be screened at Filmekimi.



Filmekimi tickets will go on sale on Oct. 2.