Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in VMA history

NEW YORK

Taylor Swift accepts the award for video of the year for ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept 27. (AP Photo)

Taylor Swift became the most-awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history at the 2026 ceremony, while also taking home the night’s top prize for “The Fate of Ophelia.”



Swift received the inaugural Artist Director Honors on Sept. 27, surpassing her previous tie with Beyoncé at 30 VMAs. The new award recognizes artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced visual storytelling.



Swift said she began making and appearing in music videos 20 years ago and has been involved in roughly 60 videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed.



She also won Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” from her album “The Life of a Showgirl.” Swift dedicated the award to the late Dolly Parton, calling her the “ultimate showgirl.”



“I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said.



Swift also premiered the music video for her new song “Patient Zero” during the ceremony. She directed the video, which stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, who portray mirror images of each other.



The song is Swift’s first single since her marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July.

Madonna opens the ceremony



Madonna opened the ceremony with her 2026 single “Bring Your Love” alongside Sabrina Carpenter. The pair later won Best Collaboration for the song.



Madonna also won Artist of the Year and Best Dance, while LISA received Best Pop for “Dream,” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.



The ceremony, hosted by Snoop Dogg, was delayed by about 20 minutes because of an NFL game and was broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a performance of “I Will Always Love You.” Parton died in Nashville in August at age 80 after a battle with cancer.



Raye, Bruno Mars, Shaboozey and Gunna were among the other performers during the ceremony. A tribute to George Michael, who died 10 years ago, was also staged.



Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist. Nirvana received the 2026 Video Vanguard Award, with surviving members Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear accepting the honor. Frontman Kurt Cobain died in 1994.