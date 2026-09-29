‘Avengers: Endgame’ snaps-up box office lead

‘Avengers: Endgame’ snaps-up box office lead

LOS ANGELES
‘Avengers: Endgame’ snaps-up box office lead

The film holds the title of the second-highest grossing film ever, after earning $2.8 billion.

Avengers: Endgame” dusted competitors in the North American weekend box office, as the 2019 super hero film was re-released in a bid to drum up support for the franchise.


The film holds the title of the second-highest grossing film ever, after earning $2.8 billion, driven by an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin and Scarlett Johansson.


Over the weekend, the encore presentation of the Walt Disney film took in $26 million in North America, for a global total of $86 million, according to estimates by Exhibitor Relations, a tracking firm.


The re-release comes ahead of the planned Dec. 18 debut of “Avenger: Doomsday,” with audiences eager to see four new post-credit scenes setting up the forthcoming film.


Taking second place was Sony’s “Resident Evil,” with an estimated $23.3 million in North America, for a global total over its first two weeks of over $196 million.


“Heart of the Beast,” starring Brad Pitt as a former soldier and his loyal but traumatized combat dog as they survive in the Alaskan wilderness, brought in an estimated $20 million on the continent for Paramount on its opening weekend.


Also debuting over the weekend was “Primetime,” starring Robert Pattinson as reality TV host Chris Hansen. The film is based on a real-life US show from the mid-2000s called “To Catch a Predator” in which Hansen and his production staff lured would-be pedophiles into sting operations where police were waiting to make on-screen arrests.


The film brought in an estimated $19.2 million for A24 over the weekend.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

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