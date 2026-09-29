Ankara to host Antique Goods Days featuring rare objects

ANKARA

The Anatolian Antiquarians Association has been organizing the Ayrancı Antique Market for 22 years, featuring historic items. (AA Photo)

The Anatolian Antiquarians Association will organize “Antique Goods Days” in Ankara on Oct. 10-11, bringing together collectors and enthusiasts with a selection of rare and historic objects.



The event will be held at Kuzu Effect shopping mall, featuring items that are not usually displayed at antique markets, including handwoven historic carpets, rare gramophones, medals and Ottoman-era copperware.



Anatolian Antiquarians Association President Şükrü Sarı said that the association has been organizing the Ayrancı Antique Market for 22 years.



Sarı said the market, which was previously held on the first Sunday of every month, was expanded to twice a month — on the first and last Sundays — due to strong demand.



He noted that antique markets attract considerable interest in Ankara, with the Ayrancı Antique Market receiving around 5,000 visitors a day.



“Following strong demand, we decided to organize a longer event in a larger venue. We will bring together enthusiasts with select objects, including handwoven historic carpets, rare gramophones, medals and Ottoman-era copperware, which are not usually brought to antique markets,” Sarı said.



Researcher, writer and antiquarian Necati Doğan said the event would contribute to the spread of antique culture and collecting.



Noting that interest in antiques and old objects is growing, Doğan said: “Antiques build a bridge from the past to the future. Antique markets give young people the opportunity to see many objects they do not encounter in daily life. Young people are interested in coins, medals, badges and black-and-white photographs. Their interest in antiques and old objects is encouraging.”



Ayrancı Antique Market dealer Hasan Işık, who has been buying and selling antiques and old goods for 15 years, said there was strong demand for items from the past. Işık said antiques were a hobby for some and a source of curiosity for others, adding that interest among young people was also increasing.