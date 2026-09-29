Ankara to host Antique Goods Days featuring rare objects

Ankara to host Antique Goods Days featuring rare objects

ANKARA
Ankara to host Antique Goods Days featuring rare objects

The Anatolian Antiquarians Association has been organizing the Ayrancı Antique Market for 22 years, featuring historic items. (AA Photo)

The Anatolian Antiquarians Association will organize “Antique Goods Days” in Ankara on Oct. 10-11, bringing together collectors and enthusiasts with a selection of rare and historic objects.


The event will be held at Kuzu Effect shopping mall, featuring items that are not usually displayed at antique markets, including handwoven historic carpets, rare gramophones, medals and Ottoman-era copperware.


Anatolian Antiquarians Association President Şükrü Sarı said that the association has been organizing the Ayrancı Antique Market for 22 years.


Sarı said the market, which was previously held on the first Sunday of every month, was expanded to twice a month — on the first and last Sundays — due to strong demand.


He noted that antique markets attract considerable interest in Ankara, with the Ayrancı Antique Market receiving around 5,000 visitors a day.


“Following strong demand, we decided to organize a longer event in a larger venue. We will bring together enthusiasts with select objects, including handwoven historic carpets, rare gramophones, medals and Ottoman-era copperware, which are not usually brought to antique markets,” Sarı said.


Researcher, writer and antiquarian Necati Doğan said the event would contribute to the spread of antique culture and collecting.


Noting that interest in antiques and old objects is growing, Doğan said: “Antiques build a bridge from the past to the future. Antique markets give young people the opportunity to see many objects they do not encounter in daily life. Young people are interested in coins, medals, badges and black-and-white photographs. Their interest in antiques and old objects is encouraging.”


Ayrancı Antique Market dealer Hasan Işık, who has been buying and selling antiques and old goods for 15 years, said there was strong demand for items from the past. Işık said antiques were a hobby for some and a source of curiosity for others, adding that interest among young people was also increasing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Hells Angels targeted in gang raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

    Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

  2. Kremlin: Talks ongoing for transfer of S-400s

    Kremlin: Talks ongoing for transfer of S-400s

  3. Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

    Özel vows to expose those behind fund scandal

  4. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia OK 90-day visa waiver for special passports

  5. German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye

    German state premier pledges stronger economic ties with Türkiye
Recommended
Istanbul to host 4th Int’l Digital Film Festival

Istanbul to host 4th Int’l Digital Film Festival
Filmekimi 2026 to be organized in four Turkish provinces

Filmekimi 2026 to be organized in four Turkish provinces
Celine Dion surprises Paris Fashion Week

Celine Dion surprises Paris Fashion Week
Bees’ seasonal journey turns flowers into organic honey

Bees’ seasonal journey turns flowers into organic honey
‘Murad IV’ opera returns to stage with new interpretation

‘Murad IV’ opera returns to stage with new interpretation
Rising seas threaten spread of marine invaders, scientists say

Rising seas threaten spread of marine invaders, scientists say
Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in VMA history

Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in VMA history
WORLD Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Hells Angels targeted in gang raids

Police launched raids against a biker gang in Germany and three other European countries on Sept. 30, law enforcement officials said, with media reporting the operation targeted the Hells Angels group.
ECONOMY Services producer prices rise 2.87 pct in August

Services producer prices rise 2.87 pct in August

Türkiye’s services producer price index rose 2.87 percent month-on-month and 33.29 percent year-on-year in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 30.
SPORTS Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Montella faces mounting pressure after Türkiye’s consecutive losses

Türkiye’s difficult start to life in the UEFA Nations League League A continued on Sept. 28 night as Italy cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bursa, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side bottom of Group A1 with zero points from two matches.
﻿