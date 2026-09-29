2,100-year-old shipwreck reveals ancient luxury tableware

ANKARA

The main cargo of the wreck consists of plates and bowls believed to have originated from Antioch.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that thousands of ceramic artifacts have been unearthed during excavations in the tourism hotspot of Antalya.

Ersoy said in a social media post that thousands of artifacts had so far been recovered from the ceramic-laden shipwreck during underwater excavations launched in 2025 off Adrasan.

“We are bringing 2,100-year-old tableware to light from the depths of the Mediterranean. Plates, bowls and trays in 122 different forms and sizes reveal the luxury dining culture of the period,” Ersoy said.

The minister noted that ceramics from Rhosus, the ancient name of Arsuz, were also mentioned in letters by Roman statesman and orator Cicero, who ordered such vessels for his friend Atticus.

“Thanks to the clay placed between the objects when they were packed into crates, these artifacts have survived intact to the present day, carrying Anatolia’s mastery of production and the Mediterranean’s history of trade into the present,” Ersoy said.

He also thanked the excavation team continuing its work at depths of 42 to 55 meters with the support of underwater robots and those working to uncover the cultural heritage of the “blue homeland.”

According to a statement from the ministry, excavations that began in 2025 at the ceramic-laden shipwreck off the coast of Adrasan in Antalya’s Kumluca district are shedding light on ancient dining culture and Mediterranean trade.

The main cargo of the wreck consists of plates and bowls believed to have originated from Antioch. Among the artifacts thought to have been produced on the shores of Arsuz, ancient Rhosus, are plates for nuts, soup bowls, fish plates and trays of various sizes.

These products, which were particularly sought after in Rome, were among the luxury tableware used in the Mediterranean world.

Amphorae believed to have been produced on some Aegean islands were also found at the wreck. The finds pointing to different production centers reveal the diversity of the ship’s cargo.



Vessels ordered by Cicero for his friend

The historical significance of Arsuz ceramics is further underscored by their mention in the correspondence of Cicero, a Roman orator and statesman.

In a letter to his friend Atticus in 50 B.C., Cicero wrote that he had ordered ceramic vessels from Rhosus for him. The correspondence shows that tableware produced in the region was known and sought after in the Roman world.

The identification of the ceramics found at the Adrasan wreck with Rhosus production also makes the excavation important for understanding the role of these products, mentioned in ancient sources, in maritime trade.

A method used when the cargo was loaded appears to have helped the plates and bowls survive in good condition.

Clay was placed between the ceramics before they were packed into wooden crates. The practice helped prevent the artifacts from breaking when the ship sank, contributing to their preservation for thousands of years.

The plates and bowls recovered from the sea still reveal the craftsmanship and distinctive forms of the period.

Coins from the 1st century B.C. originating from Antioch and found aboard the ship are helping date the wreck. The finds indicate that the vessel operated within a trade network connecting Antioch, the Aegean, Greece and the Italian coast around the middle of the first century B.C.

The ship is believed to have set sail from Arsuz and was likely heading toward Rome when it struck a shoal during a storm and sank.

Excavations at the wreck off Adrasan are continuing with the support of underwater archaeologists and robotic equipment.