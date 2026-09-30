Celine Dion surprises Paris Fashion Week

PARIS

Dion performs as she presents a creation by l’Oreal Paris.

Canadian pop icon Celine Dion surprised guests at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28 with a performance at L’Oreal Paris’ star-studded runway show, singing her 2002 hit “I’m Alive” beneath the Eiffel Tower.



Dion closed the annual show in a sleek black gown, walking onto the runway to rapturous applause before performing for the audience. She was later joined by fellow L’Oreal ambassadors including Viola Davis, Simone Ashley, Aja Naomi King and Eva Longoria.



The show, held at the start of Paris Fashion Week, also featured models Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, U.S. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio.



Dion, who served as a L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador in 2019, is currently in the French capital for a series of concerts marking her return to the stage.



The Quebec-born singer is performing 26 shows in Paris, with 16 scheduled for September and October and another 10 planned for May 2027.



Paris Fashion Week, showcasing women’s spring-summer collections, runs through Oct. 6. Major fashion houses including Dior, Tom Ford, Schiaparelli and Givenchy are still due to present their latest collections.