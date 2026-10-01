Ancient ruins may be submerged settlement in Van Lake

Ancient ruins may be submerged settlement in Van Lake

VAN
Ancient ruins may be submerged settlement in Van Lake

Ceylan first documented underwater structures in the area in 2017, later recording a stone fortress-like structure and circular formations.

Divers exploring Van Lake in eastern Türkiye have documented a large circular structure and a long wall made of interlocking stone blocks, raising the possibility that previously unknown settlement remains may lie beneath the lake.


The structures were recorded at a depth of about 23 meters, according to reports citing researcher Matthew LaCroix, who was involved in recent dives in the area.


Images show a wall consisting of seven courses of stone rising more than 2.4 meters from the lakebed, with three steps leading toward a large circular structure. LaCroix said he measured the structure for more than 45 meters, but the stonework continued beyond the divers’ field of view.


“What we know of the underwater ruins may just be a tiny piece of something much larger,” LaCroix told the Daily Mail.


The researcher has suggested that the remains could be at least 11,700 years old and possibly as old as 40,000 years.


His estimate, however, is based on interpretations of geological and volcanic activity in the Van Lake region rather than direct archaeological dating of the structures.


Other researchers have suggested that the remains could instead date to the Urartian period, around 3,000 years ago, or to the medieval era.


The first underwater structures in the area were documented in 2017 by Turkish underwater filmmaker Tahsin Ceylan, who was studying microbialites and pearl mullet in Van Lake Divers subsequently recorded a stone fortress-like structure and several circular formations beneath the lake.


Ceylan and LaCroix conducted another dive in 2025. According to reports, the significance of the long stone wall became apparent only after footage from the dives was reviewed again.


A stone bearing a symbol resembling a six-spoked “Flower of Life” motif has also been documented at the site.


Despite the latest findings, there is currently no archaeological evidence confirming the existence of a previously unknown “lost city” at the site.


The date, function and extent of the newly documented structures remain unclear and would require systematic underwater archaeological research, mapping and
direct dating.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

    G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

  2. AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

    AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

  3. AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

    AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

  4. Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

    Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

  5. Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

    Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Recommended
Kütahya Archaeology Museum opens with millenia-old artifacts

Kütahya Archaeology Museum opens with millenia-old artifacts
‘Game of Thrones’ movie to be released in 2029

‘Game of Thrones’ movie to be released in 2029
UK drops plan to charge foreigners for museums

UK drops plan to charge foreigners for museums
Endangered imperial eagle prepares to return to wild

Endangered imperial eagle prepares to return to wild
Türkiye to create digital archive of centuries-old Turkish music

Türkiye to create digital archive of centuries-old Turkish music
Historic church aims to join Cappadocia tourism route

Historic church aims to join Cappadocia tourism route
WORLD Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Greece is set to receive U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Oct. 6-7 for talks expected to underscore the strength of bilateral ties and address key regional issues amid growing geopolitical tensions.
ECONOMY G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

The Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Oct. 2 to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves over four months to ease rising energy prices.
SPORTS Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
﻿