100,000 turtle hatchlings reach sea in southern Türkiye

100,000 turtle hatchlings reach sea in southern Türkiye

MERSIN
100,000 turtle hatchlings reach sea in southern Türkiye

Sea turtles crawl across the sandy beach toward the water. (AA Photo)

Nearly 100,000 endangered sea turtle hatchlings reached the Mediterranean from nesting sites across Türkiye’s southern province of Mersin as the 2026 breeding season concluded.

The province is among the world’s top reproduction grounds for loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) and green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas).

With a 321-kilometer Mediterranean coastline, Mersin shelters five major nesting spots: Anamur, Göksu Delta, Erdemli Alata, Davultepe and Kazanlı. Davultepe recorded 138 nests this season, guiding around 10,000 young turtles to sea while provincial estimates indicated roughly 100,000 reached water overall.

Mersin University (MEÜ) Sea Turtle Application and Research Center Lecturer Dr. Mahmut Ergene evaluated the 2026 results. “Taking Davultepe as a baseline, we identified 138 nests where around 10,000 hatchlings reached the sea,” Ergene said. “Across Mersin, approximately 100,000 young turtles met the water.”

Davultepe saw a decline this season compared to past averages of 180 nests along its 1.8-kilometer stretch, yielding 100 nests per kilometer. Ergene said the lower tally forms part of an expected natural rhythm rather than a negative development. “Our 20-year data shows fluctuating patterns, and this year represents one of those downturns,” Ergene said.

Türkiye’s southern coast serves as an essential Mediterranean breeding habitat where conservation teams monitor nesting activity through autumn. Seasonal patrols protect emerging hatchlings from predators and artificial lights.

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