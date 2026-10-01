Turkish parliament begins new legislative year

ANKARA

Türkiye’s parliament is set to reopen on Oct. 1 after a 51-day recess, with the investment fund crisis, the “terror-free Türkiye” process and proposed changes to family law and social media rules on its agenda.

The opening session, scheduled for 2 p.m., will mark the fifth legislative year of the 28th parliamentary term.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş will deliver opening remarks before President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addresses lawmakers.

Kurtulmuş is expected to invite parties to form a panel monitoring the “terror-free Türkiye” process.

Plans envisage one or two members from each party with a parliamentary group.

The panel would follow implementation without making decisions or preparing reports, and could seek briefings from officials overseeing the process.

Lawmakers are also expected to discuss payment problems affecting about 450,000 fund investors.

An inquiry commission could be established if the ruling People’s Alliance supports the move.

Officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are considering safeguards to prevent similar crises.

Options include limits on the combined holdings of funds managed by the same company in individual stocks, minimum thresholds linked to stress tests and early-warning mechanisms. Some measures may require legislation.

Regular legislative work will resume on Oct. 6, when Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is due to brief the Plan and Budget Commission on economic developments, inflation and monetary policy.

The General Assembly is expected to debate a bill on the Turkish Red Crescent next week.

The proposal would strengthen the organization’s international legal and operational role, including its authority to receive assistance from the international Red Cross and Red Crescent network.

A separate bill regulating foreign online accommodation platforms is scheduled for committee review on Oct. 6. It would require platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com to obtain Culture and Tourism Ministry permits, giving existing operators three months to comply.

Preparations also continue for the 13th judicial reform package, including changes to alimony and divorce proceedings.

Options under consideration include basing alimony periods on how long couples were married before filing for divorce, with longer support periods for women who are elderly or unable to work. Another proposal would allow divorce rulings to be issued before custody, alimony and property disputes are settled in separate proceedings.

Social media age restrictions and identity verification through the government’s e-Devlet portal are also being considered.

Lawmakers are expected to debate a parliamentary report on juvenile crime, while preparations continue for a proposal extending smoking bans in public places.