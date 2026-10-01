Saudi crown prince says Mecca pact aims to strengthen security

RIYADH

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sept. 30 that the defense pact between his country, Türkiye and Pakistan aimed to strengthen regional security and stability.

Speaking at the opening of the Shura Council’s annual session in Riyadh, he said the agreement reflected joint efforts to protect the region from the effects of tensions and conflicts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7. It provides that an armed attack against one member will be considered an attack against all three.

The crown prince said attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries had demonstrated that their security was indivisible. Saudi Arabia was pursuing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions while remaining ready to defend itself, he said.

“We will not hesitate to respond firmly to any threat or attack aimed at undermining our security,” he said.

He also pointed to a Saudi-led multinational maritime defense coalition, saying it aimed to protect international shipping routes and prevent their use as a means of political or economic pressure. The kingdom had continued supplying oil to international markets despite the energy crisis, he added.

On Yemen, Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed support for the government’s efforts to restore its authority across the country and counter Houthi attacks.

He condemned Israeli attacks in Gaza and repeated violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the international community and the Board of Peace to work toward a lasting political solution.

He reiterated support for an independent Palestinian state, as well as Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity.

Separately, Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba met Türkiye’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Emrullah İşler, in Riyadh on Sept. 30 to discuss regional developments and bilateral cooperation, Yemen’s state news agency SABA reported.

Al-Zouba called for closer political and diplomatic coordination to help restore state authority in Yemen. She cited Houthi threats to shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait and warned against what she described as indiscriminate missile launches.

İşler reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the Yemeni government and the country’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.