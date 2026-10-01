Türkiye seals over $500 million in defense deals with Azerbaijan

BAKU

This photo shows the Hürkuş-II trainer aircraft. (AA Photo)

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed contracts to supply 14 Hürkuş-II trainer aircraft and various defense systems under a series of deals worth more than $500 million, announced Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries.

The agreements were signed at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition 2026 in Baku to strengthen both countries’ defense capabilities, Görgün said.

The package included procurement contracts with Turkish Aerospace Industries for Hürkuş aircraft, Baykar for Mızrak smart loitering munitions and Antidot systems and Roketsan for the Barbaros Coastal Defense System.

Aselsan also signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of ALP-100 radar systems.

“I wish these agreements, with a total value exceeding $500 million, every success for our two brotherly countries,” Görgün said.

“Fourteen of our Hürkuş-II aircraft will be delivered to Azerbaijan. Deliveries to Azerbaijan will take place very quickly this year, just as they will for our air force.”

He said the countries’ longstanding cooperation was also deepening in education and production.

Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and Secretariat of Defense Industries signed an academic cooperation memorandum with Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry and Science and Education Ministry.

The two countries also signed an agreement covering research and development, education and university-industry cooperation.

Turkish Defense company Aselsan and Azerbaijan’s NOVASIS signed a preliminary agreement to establish a factory in Nakhichevan.