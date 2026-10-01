Woman in hospital after failed execution in Tennessee

Woman in hospital after failed execution in Tennessee

WASHINGTON
Woman in hospital after failed execution in Tennessee

This handout photo dated Jan 12, 2023 shows convicted US murderer Christa Pike. (AFP Photo)

A Tennessee woman convicted of murder survived two lethal injection doses and was hospitalized on Oct. 1, her lawyers said, marking the state’s second failed execution in months and prompting it to halt capital punishment this year.


Hours earlier on Sept. 20 the Supreme Court cleared the way for Christa Pike, 50, to become the first woman to be executed in the southern U.S. state of Tennessee in 200 years, but the attempt failed.


“This event is the worst we’ve seen and unlike any other botched execution in the modern era,” Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, told the New York Times. “There is no precedent.”


The Tennessee Department of Correction said that it “followed every step of the state’s lawful, established execution protocol,” adding that Pike was subsequently taken to an “off-site medical facility.”


Tennessee halted the execution by lethal injection of Tony Carruthers in May after medical staff were unable to tap a vein.


Governor Bill Lee called for a “comprehensive, third-party review” after Pike’s failed execution.


“The remaining scheduled execution will not be carried out this year,” Lee said, apparently referencing the execution of convicted killer Gary Wayne Sutton scheduled for Dec. 3.


Pike was scheduled for execution at 10 a.m. at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, where witnesses including journalists were present for the administration of the injections.


Kim Chandler, a media witness with Associated Press, told CBS News that “Pike appeared notably awake as the execution began.”


After the blinds of the execution chamber closed for the final time, Pike “could be heard loudly snoring, clearly very alive in the chamber until media witnesses were told to leave the area,” Chandler said.


The execution procedure went ahead hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it could proceed.

US,

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