Motive remains unknown after Israeli-bound plane escapes disaster

Motive remains unknown after Israeli-bound plane escapes disaster

TEL AVIV
Motive remains unknown after Israeli-bound plane escapes disaster

 

The motive of the Omani copilot who stabbed his captain on a flight to Israel, causing the plane to plummet dangerously and forcing it to land in Saudi Arabia, remained unknown on Oct. 1, as investigators across the region raced to learn more.

Israeli passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft carrying 174 people from the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv have described how the bloodied Indian captain managed to open the cockpit door to let them in before they grappled with the copilot and stabilized a descent so sharp that the plane’s rudder was torn away.

“We felt helpless, suspended in midair, and I didn’t know who to turn to. But it was all instinct to survive,” one of the responders, Asaf Rajuan, said in a new statement shared by Israel’s presidency.

A regional official briefed on the investigation said the suspect, an Omani citizen, was under arrest and confirmed that Saudi authorities were working with countries, including Israel, to try to determine a motive.

He said the UAE, the United States and Oman also were involved. The official did not describe the extent of Israeli involvement.

“All possible scenarios, from terrorism to mental disorders, are being looked into. Nothing is ruled out for now,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe.

Israeli intelligence and security officials were investigating the copilot in Saudi Arabia, according to another regional official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Video shot inside the plane by Shota Musayev, a dentist who treated the captain, shows the copilot on his knees, with his hands tied behind his back. The copilot’s name still has not been released.

The UAE government said its investigation team had begun its work into the motive and “whether it was linked to any terrorist purpose.”

Capt. Smit Machchhar, widely praised as one of the heroes of the flight, was reportedly in stable condition. The condition of the copilot was not clear.

Asked if there is any indication of Iranian involvement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News “it’s too early to say.” The prime minister told CNN that Israel had received no specific warning.

incident,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

    G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

  2. AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

    AKP criticizes New Party over Erdoğan walkout

  3. AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

    AKP ‘stands tall,’ Erdoğan says amid fund crisis

  4. Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

    Demirören Media draws strong interest at Teknofest

  5. Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule

    Türkiye’s Fund Coordination Board reviews payment schedule
Recommended
Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador
Israel courts Europe’s far right, finding friends but also unease

Israel courts Europe’s far right, finding friends but also unease
3rd aircraft carrier heads to Mideast as US weighs new Iran strikes

3rd aircraft carrier heads to Mideast as US weighs new Iran strikes
Hundreds of French high schools shut as new violence erupts

Hundreds of French high schools shut as new violence erupts
Taiwan receives its first US-made F-16V fighter jets

Taiwan receives its first US-made F-16V fighter jets
Europe’s hottest summer ‘caused record heat stress’

Europe’s hottest summer ‘caused record heat stress’
South Korea warns ‘further measures’ if Ukraine refuses public apology

South Korea warns ‘further measures’ if Ukraine refuses public apology
WORLD Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Rubio to visit Greece amid row over US ambassador

Greece is set to receive U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Oct. 6-7 for talks expected to underscore the strength of bilateral ties and address key regional issues amid growing geopolitical tensions.
ECONOMY G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

G7 to release 100 million barrels from oil reserves

The Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Oct. 2 to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves over four months to ease rising energy prices.
SPORTS Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Under pressure Türkiye to take on Belgium

Türkiye faces a defining test of its football credentials in Europe’s elite tier on Oct. 2, stepping onto the pitch in Liege to take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
﻿