Türkiye targets 1 million unregistered couriers

Türkiye targets 1 million unregistered couriers

ANKARA
Türkiye targets 1 million unregistered couriers

(AA Photo)

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has launched a nationwide inspection sweep across Türkiye, targeting 1 million unregistered motorcycle couriers to curb fatal accidents.

Speeding accounts for 57 percent of crashes, followed by lane violations at 15 percent, Çiftçi said. Motorcycles surged 103 percent between 2020 and 2025, while motor vehicles increased 39 percent.

Authorities rolled out a 2026-2027 action plan with 26 stakeholder institutions focusing on four goals: Campaigns, inspections, education and legislation. “We initiated a strict inspection process against an estimated 500,000 to 1 million unregistered motorcycle couriers we detected in the sector,” Çiftçi said, tracking 34 performance indicators to enforce legal regulations. “Our nation should rest assured, we will work determinedly for safe traffic,” he said, thanking security personnel.

The courier sector expanded rapidly as e-commerce demand skyrocketed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Three decades of luxury in old Istanbul

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