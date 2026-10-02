Taiwan receives its first US-made F-16V fighter jets

Taiwan receives its first US-made F-16V fighter jets

TAITUNG, Taiwan
Taiwan receives its first US-made F-16V fighter jets

Taiwan received its first two U.S.-made F-16V fighter jets on Oct. 2, as the island democracy upgrades its military capabilities to deter a potential Chinese attack.


The warplanes are part of an $8 billion deal for 66 F-16Vs approved during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term and scheduled for delivery this year.


The arrival of the aircraft comes as Taiwan awaits Washington’s approval of a separate $14 billion arms package that Trump paused after Chinese objections.


China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize it.


The two F-16Vs, made by U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin, touched down under a clear sky at Taiwan’s air force base in Taitung, on the island’s southeast coast.


Dozens of locals, some equipped with binoculars and long-lensed cameras, gathered near the air base’s perimeter fence to watch the highly anticipated arrival of the jets.


Taiwan’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo said on Oct. 2 more F-16Vs would be delivered to Taiwan “before the end of the year,” but did not say how many.


“At present, I think aircraft are gradually moving through the production line, and there are also aircraft that have passed the tests,” Koo said.


“As for when they will fly back, we will coordinate further with the U.S. side.”

F16,

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