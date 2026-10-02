Türkiye urges end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye urges end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

ANKARA
Türkiye urges end to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye has condemned an attack on civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, blaming Yemen’s Houthis and reaffirming its support for Saudi Arabia.

 

In an Oct. 1 statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attacks threatened Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and security and targeted the Islamic world’s sacred heritage.

 

Such attacks “must cease immediately and unconditionally,” it said, urging all sides to avoid steps that would further escalate regional tensions.

 

The Saudi-led coalition said a Houthi drone struck the Taiba power distribution station on Sept. 29, putting one transformer out of service without disrupting the electricity network. The station supplies power to the Prophet’s Mosque.

 

A Houthi military source quoted by the group’s SABA news agency denied responsibility, Reuters reported.

 

Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki also said air defenses intercepted drones and ballistic missiles launched toward the Saudi cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

 

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run SABA news agency reported that Saudi warplanes struck Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and areas in Saada, Taiz and Amran provinces. It gave no details of casualties or damage.

 

Yemen’s government-aligned military separately reported airstrikes on Houthi positions in the southwestern province of Taiz. It said the targets included a missile depot, command centers, supply sites and military vehicles.

 

Yemen’s Defense Ministry warned civilians against using routes it said were being used for Houthi military shipments, and urged them to stay away from the group’s fighters, vehicles and gathering points.

 

The Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

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