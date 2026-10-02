Türkiye, Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect

ISTANBUL

The free trade agreement between Türkiye and Ukraine came into force to establish a predictable framework and boost the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in the short term.

The Turkish Trade Ministry announced via the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the Türkiye-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement entered into force on Oct. 1, 2026.

Türkiye and Ukraine aim to develop commercial relations within a more predictable framework.

Customs duty regulations regarding the trade of goods will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

The agreement aims to contribute to maintaining trade between the two countries under more predictable rules in current conditions.

The deal, signed on Feb. 3, 2022, creates a framework to develop commercial relations in line with the joint goal of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $10 billion in the short term.

The agreement, prepared by considering the sensitive sectors of the parties, includes regulations on services, investments, electronic commerce, trade facilitation and customs cooperation, in addition to the trade of goods.

Regulations for conducting quota-free bilateral and transit transportation between Türkiye and Ukraine aim to support commercial flows.

As Ukraine’s economic integration with the EU advances, the agreement offers a framework to maintain preferential trade opportunities for Turkish and Ukrainian businesses while providing a competitive advantage against third-country suppliers.