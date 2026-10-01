Turkish military vehicle maker Otokar signs $1.47 billion armored vehicle export deal

ISTANBUL

This photo shows Tulpar, the multi-purpose, modular tracked armored vehicle designed and manufactured by the Turkish automotive and defense company Otokar. (AA Photo)

Turkish automotive and defense manufacturer Otokar announced on Oct. 1 that it had signed an export contract worth $1.47 billion to supply wheeled armored vehicles and integrated logistics support services.

The agreement covers various types of wheeled armored vehicles, the company said in a disclosure to Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The contract will take effect after the necessary official approvals are obtained, procedures for letters of guarantee are completed and an advance payment is received.

Otokar will provide the customer with letters of guarantee totaling $441.6 million to secure its contractual obligations and the advance payment.

Vehicle deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed in batches over three years, while the contract will remain in force for seven years.