EU diesel prices hit record 2.24 euros a litre

PARIS

The average price of diesel across the European Union has risen to a record 2.24 euros per litre as disruptions to major energy supply routes continue to push up fuel costs, European Commission data showed on Oct. 1.



The price has climbed from 1.59 euros per litre in February, before the outbreak of the Middle East war.



Twelve EU countries recorded new all-time highs, including Belgium, Italy, Romania and Poland, according to an AFP analysis of weekly data submitted to the Commission by national authorities.



Diesel exceeded 2.50 euros per litre in Denmark, the Netherlands and Finland, while Germany recorded an average of 2.44 euros.



Belgium’s price reached 2.43 euros per litre, while Italy rose seven cents from the previous week to 2.35 euros. Diesel averaged 2.37 euros in France, slightly below the previous week.



Across the bloc, the consumption-weighted average increased by around one cent over the week.



The Commission’s figures include taxes, which account for roughly 40 percent of the price paid at the pump on average, but exclude targeted government subsidies.



Diesel is widely used by road freight operators and agricultural machinery, making higher prices an additional cost pressure for transport and farming.



Fuel prices have risen sharply since February amid the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disruptions to Saudi exports through the Red Sea and Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries.