Rescue efforts underway after mine collapse in Manisa

Rescue efforts underway after mine collapse in Manisa

MANİSA
Rescue efforts underway after mine collapse in Manisa

Rescued workers are taken to hospital following a mine collapse in the western province of Manisa. (AA Photo)

A collapse occurred at a coal mine in the western province of Manisa’s Soma district on Oct. 1, with rescue teams continuing efforts to reach workers trapped underground.

Of the seven workers who were at the mine at the time of the collapse, two have been rescued. Five others were trapped beneath the rubble, with efforts ongoing to rescue the miners.

In a written statement, the Manisa Governor’s Office said it was informed of the collapse at a privately operated mining facility in Soma.

A crisis center has been established under the coordination of the Manisa Governor’s Office, a statement said, adding that the relevant institutions were immediately dispatched the necessary teams to the scene.

The incident comes in the same province where the Soma mine disaster in May 2014 killed 301 miners, making it the deadliest mining and workplace accident in Türkiye’s history.

Meanwhile, seven workers were injured, three of them seriously, in an explosion at a metal factory in the Torbalı district of the western province of İzmir.

The injured workers were taken to several hospitals. An investigation is ongoing.

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