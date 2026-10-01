Erdoğan pushes for new charter as parliament reopens

ANKARA

AA photo.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his push for a new constitution on Oct. 1 as Türkiye’s parliament began a new legislative year, describing the effort as a test of Turkish democracy.

“Given the political diversity it possesses, the period we are in is perhaps the most ideal period for a constitutional initiative,” Erdoğan said in an address marking the reopening of parliament after its summer recess.

The president and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have long criticized Türkiye’s current constitution because it was drafted in the aftermath of the 1980 military coup.

“The issue of a new constitution still stands before Turkish politics as an examination paper,” Erdoğan said.

“Most importantly, despite being extensively amended and largely freed of its structural flaws, our current constitution still carries the remnants, traces and label of the coup period,.”

A new constitution would need the backing of at least 400 of the 600 lawmakers to pass without a referendum. The AKP-led ruling alliance currently falls short of that threshold, meaning cooperation with opposition parties would be necessary.

“There is a great contradiction here: The leadership of Sept. 12 was held accountable before justice years after the coup, tried and convicted. Yet the constitution in force bears their signatures as its authors. I say this openly: Our nation neither deserves nor accepts this,” Erdoğan said.

“Türkiye must certainly rid itself of this shame. Even if there were no other reason, removing the shadow cast on the ground we stand on, cleansing the system of this stain, is sufficient reason to take action.”

Erdoğan described the pursuit of a new “civilian” constitution as a test of Turkish democracy.

“A new constitution that will broaden Türkiye’s horizons will be the product not of politics of polarization, but of a new politics based on competition within consensus,” he said.

“Esteemed members of parliament, when we achieve this, we will build stronger bridges between the state and the nation. Once we achieve this, we will pave the way for upholding the ideal of a strong state and a free society together, without choosing one over the other.”

Erdoğan said a new constitution would establish what he described as a stronger democratic foundation for the rule of law while providing a legal framework to protect democracy.

“Once we achieve this, we will make our gains permanent, institutionalize pluralistic democracy and transform it into government by the people in the true sense,” Erdoğan said.

“I believe it would be beneficial for our political parties to take action in line with their commitments to our nation to fulfill this great longing. I hope that the legislative year we are entering will be a constitutional year that expands Türkiye’s possibilities and opportunities.”