EU envoy stresses shared interests with Türkiye

TRABZON

Türkiye and the European Union need each other, Aivo Orav, head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, said on Oct. 1, citing shared interests in trade, energy, climate and regional cooperation.

Orav was speaking during a visit to Trabzon with ambassadors from EU member states.

The delegation met Governor Tahir Şahin and Metropolitan Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç.

He described the relationship as special, pointing to Türkiye’s status as a candidate for EU membership and current global developments.

Economic ties were among its strongest elements, he said.

Orav said relations extended beyond Ankara and Brussels to cities, businesses, communities and individuals.

“Our message is very simple. Strong ties between the European Union and Türkiye depend on strong ties between people,” he said.

The delegation’s program includes meetings with business representatives, young people, civil society organizations and representatives of the cultural sector.

The ambassadors were also due to attend a friendly football match between Trabzonspor and Ireland’s Drogheda United on the evening of Oct. 1.