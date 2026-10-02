Turkish carrier Pegasus acquires Czech Airlines, Smartwings Group

Turkish carrier Pegasus acquires Czech Airlines, Smartwings Group

ISTANBUL  
Turkish carrier Pegasus acquires Czech Airlines, Smartwings Group

 

Turkish air carrier Pegasus Airlines completed the acquisition of Czech Airlines and Smartwings Group after securing all necessary regulatory approvals.

Following the acquisition, the total number of aircraft in the two airlines’ fleets exceeded 175, while their combined aircraft orders reached 140.

The completion of the transaction marked a significant milestone for Pegasus Airlines’ international footprint and Smartwings Group’s future growth, opening the door to a new era of expansion in Europe.

The strategic partnership brought together two established aviation companies with complementary strengths and a shared goal for long-term growth, as Pegasus has made air travel accessible to millions since adopting a low-cost business model in 2005.
Pegasus operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the world, flying to 161 destinations across 57 countries.

Smartwings Group, a leisure-focused air transportation operator, is among the established airline groups of Central and Eastern Europe, alongside the CSA brand.

The group holds a significant position in the region’s aviation market with a flight network extending to 80 destinations across 20 countries and collaborations with leading tour operators.

Combining the strengths and experiences of both airlines aims to create a stronger structure for long-term growth and generate new opportunities for guests, employees, and business partners.

Smartwings will continue its operations under its existing brand, maintaining its daily operations, customer relations and service delivery.

The company is also expected to have new opportunities in innovation, development and talent enhancement.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Three decades of luxury in old Istanbul

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