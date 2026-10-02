New rail line to connect Ankara airport with train station

ANKARA

AA photo.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that authorities will construct a 36-kilometer rail system featuring 12 stations to connect the high-speed train terminal in the capital Ankara with Esenboğa Airport.

Site delivery for all three sections of the project is complete, while mobilization and site setup works continue, Uraloğlu said in a written statement. The transit line will operate at a design speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

The route consists of an 8.5-kilometer terminal-Siteler section, a 12-kilometer Siteler-Pursaklar phase and a 15.5-kilometer Pursaklar-Esenboğa stretch, each housing four stations. Crews will also build a depot, workshop and parking area.

The project aligns with a broader campaign to modernize public transit across Türkiye, which includes manufacturing the country’s first domestically developed high-speed trains.

Authorities plan to produce 14 high-speed train sets by 2028. The eight-car trains will carry up to 577 passengers and reach test speeds of 250 kilometers per hour.