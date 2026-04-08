Ownership of Istanbul’s Basilica Cistern shifts to state body

ISTANBUL

The General Directorate of Foundations has announced that the ownership of the historic Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, previously held by the Istanbul Municipality, has been officially registered under the state body, triggering a legal dispute.

The municipality said it became aware of the change on April 1 during a routine review of land registry records, adding that no formal notification, court ruling or ongoing judicial process had been communicated prior to the transfer.

The municipality described the move as procedurally irregular and confirmed it would take the matter to court.

The Directorate of Foundations, which operates under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, has previously cited Article 30 of Türkiye’s Foundations Law as the legal basis for similar transfers. The provision allows properties originally established as foundation assets to be reassigned to their respective foundations.

Istanbul Municipality, however, argues that no conclusive evidence has been presented demonstrating that the cistern qualifies as a foundation property.

Municipal officials also contend that recent regulatory changes have expanded the interpretation of such links, allowing properties with indirect historical associations — such as past repairs or support by foundations — to be included.

The issue has drawn political attention, with references to earlier transfers of prominent Istanbul sites such as Galata Tower and Gezi Park to the same authority.

In March, an Istanbul court had ruled that the management and ownership of Galata Tower will remain with the General Directorate of Foundations, rejecting a legal challenge filed by the Istanbul Municipality.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, currently imprisoned in Silivri, criticized the decision, saying: “If a ‘seizure’ decision has been taken, they are neither heeding the law nor observing justice.”

A major tourist attraction, the Basilica Cistern reopened in 2022 following restoration by the Istanbul Municipality.

The municipality reports that more than 10 million visitors have entered the site since then, with daily attendance rising sharply after renovation.

The transfer places future maintenance and operational authority under the central administration, as the legal challenge by the municipality is set to proceed.