Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Trump speak after US-Iran ceasefire

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump following the announcement of a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, expressing satisfaction with the development.

Erdoğan and Trump discussed the latest regional developments, with a focus on the ceasefire declared overnight in the context of tensions involving Iran, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The Turkish leader underlined the importance of using what he described as a “two-week window of opportunity” to secure a lasting peace agreement and warned against efforts that could undermine the process.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also spoke by phone with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, discussing the Iran ceasefire and recent developments, the presidency said.

Erdoğan thanked Sharif for Islamabad’s role in the process and stressed that a two-week window for peace should be used effectively, adding that Türkiye would continue contributing to efforts for lasting stability.

Sharif in turn thanked Erdoğan for his support for the ceasefire, the statement said.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on Feb. 28, Erdoğan has held a series of diplomatic contacts with regional and international leaders aimed at promoting de-escalation and dialogue.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks

Türkiye hails efforts to end Iran war after security council talks
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