11 detained in star-studded drug raid

11 detained in star-studded drug raid

ISTANBUL
11 detained in star-studded drug raid

Authorities in Türkiye have detained 11 public figures as part of an ongoing drug-related investigation that has drawn significant public attention since late 2025, local media reported on April 9.

Detention orders had initially been issued for a total of 14 individuals. Two individuals are currently on the run, while one is believed to be abroad, prosecutors said.

Among those detained are singer Emir Can İğrek, actor Burak Deniz, musician Mert Demir, comedian Büşra Pekin and actress Hafsanur Sancaktutan.

Chef Somer Sivrioğlu and actress Ahsen Eroğlu are also among the suspects sought for detention, though they had not been detained at the time of the announcement.

Prosecutors said the suspects face accusations including “purchasing drugs for personal use,” “possession or use of narcotics or stimulants,” and “supplying illegal substances.”

The latest operation follows an earlier wave of detentions earlier this week involving several well-known figures, including singers Simge Sağın, Mustafa Ceceli, Bengü Erden and Melek Mosso.

Most of those detained were released after providing hair and blood samples for forensic testing, with some placed under judicial control measures such as travel bans.

The high-profile investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, has been ongoing since Oct. 8 last year.

Since then, multiple operations have targeted individuals from the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, managers, and businesspeople. Many have been questioned and asked to provide biological samples as part of the probe.

 

Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

    Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

  2. US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

    US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

  3. Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

    Thousands denied entry since EU's automated border system rollout

  4. Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

    Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

  5. Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

    Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill
Recommended
Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe

Several detained in ops on two CHP-run municipalities in graft probe
Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill
More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says

More ops expected in celebrity drug probe, chief prosecutor says
Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil
Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran

Aid convoy heads from Türkiye to Iran
Türkiye eyes full tobacco sales ban by 2040 under sweeping new bill

Türkiye eyes full tobacco sales ban by 2040 under sweeping new bill
Southeastern provinces become new frontier in Türkiye’s tourism expansion

Southeastern provinces become new frontier in Türkiye’s tourism expansion
WORLD Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel blocks Spain from US-led center monitoring Gaza truce

Israel said on Friday it had blocked Spain from participating in the work of a U.S.-led centre established to help stabilise post-war Gaza following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
ECONOMY US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

US consumer inflation rises 3.3 percent year-on-year

Consumer inflation in the United States rose sharply to 3.3 percent in March, government data showed Wednesday, as higher energy prices due to the war in the Middle East hit Americans hard.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿