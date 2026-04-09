11 detained in star-studded drug raid

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Türkiye have detained 11 public figures as part of an ongoing drug-related investigation that has drawn significant public attention since late 2025, local media reported on April 9.

Detention orders had initially been issued for a total of 14 individuals. Two individuals are currently on the run, while one is believed to be abroad, prosecutors said.

Among those detained are singer Emir Can İğrek, actor Burak Deniz, musician Mert Demir, comedian Büşra Pekin and actress Hafsanur Sancaktutan.

Chef Somer Sivrioğlu and actress Ahsen Eroğlu are also among the suspects sought for detention, though they had not been detained at the time of the announcement.

Prosecutors said the suspects face accusations including “purchasing drugs for personal use,” “possession or use of narcotics or stimulants,” and “supplying illegal substances.”

The latest operation follows an earlier wave of detentions earlier this week involving several well-known figures, including singers Simge Sağın, Mustafa Ceceli, Bengü Erden and Melek Mosso.

Most of those detained were released after providing hair and blood samples for forensic testing, with some placed under judicial control measures such as travel bans.

The high-profile investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, has been ongoing since Oct. 8 last year.

Since then, multiple operations have targeted individuals from the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, managers, and businesspeople. Many have been questioned and asked to provide biological samples as part of the probe.